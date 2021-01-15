Sir Alex Ferguson is the greatest manager of all time.

The Scotsman won 38 trophies during his 26 years as manager of Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

Fergie's success in English football will never be equalled and unsurprisingly, the Red Devils have struggled since the 79-year-old retired in 2013.

Due to the fact the team haven't won the Premier League since the great man called it a day, fans over the past few years have pondered whether he should return as manager for a brief period.

Fergie against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City? It would be Box Office, but the Scotsman is certainly not making any plans to come out of retirement.

In fact, the footballing icon is happy that he's no longer in the managerial game after watching Liverpool over the past two seasons.

"Thank goodness I've retired when I see Liverpool's performances in the past two years," Ferguson said during a virtual charity night for The Alzheimer's Society. "They have been phenomenal."

Praise of the very highest order from Fergie.

During the same event, the former United boss was asked about a snippet from his book in which he admitted that he was advised not to sign current Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

"We were ready to make a bid for him," the Scotsman added. "There was criticism from Brendan Rodgers about my assessment of Jordan. The actual story was we were ready to make a bid for him at Sunderland.

"I spoke to Steve Bruce. Our scouting/medical department said they weren’t happy with his running style...

"They said he could be the type to get injuries. I had to make sure players would always be available. But we loved Jordan as a player.

"He has proved that now. All the stories I hear about him tell me that I missed out on a really good person."

Fair play, Sir Alex.

