On Friday, Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney called time on his illustrious playing career.

The Englishman was named as the permanent Derby County manager, the 35-year-old signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the Rams.

In the aftermath of the news, United fans have been reflecting on Rooney's achievements during his 13 years with the club.

The Liverpool-born striker's goal and assists were pivotal in helping the Red Devils win five Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2008.

Rooney left United in 2017 as the club's leading goalscorer, with his haul of 253 surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's previous all-time record of 249 goals.

But there was far more to Rooney's game than just his world-class ability. He was a real team player, a warrior who would do whatever the manager asked of him.

Sometimes, his tireless work ethic was actually a tad detrimental to the team, as he would often pop up at left-back when he was supposed to be leading the line.

However, most of the time his determination was beneficial to the Red Devils, especially on the day he played on while injured in order to help United secure a 2-1 win away at West Brom in 2011.

Rooney had assisted Javier Hernandez's goal to put the Red Devils 2-1 ahead, but was then on the receiving end of a nasty tackle from Chris Brunt.

A member of United's medical staff signalled that the striker was unable to continue and that left Sir Alex Ferguson in a bit of a pickle, as he'd already made all three substitutions.

Thankfully for the manager, Rooney was having none of it. He hobbled back onto the field to see out the remaining minutes of game, making some vital contributions in the process.

As you can see in the video below, the all-action forward was certainly in a lot of pain...

Andy Gray's commentary summed up the moment perfectly: "Wayne Rooney’s struggling. He’s just come on to do what he can for his team. You don’t see that often. It’s typical him. He’s old school. Even though he’s injured, he’s on and filling a gap - doing a bit.”

They don't make players like Rooney anymore and his selfless act helped United keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, with the Red Devils going on to win the title for the 19th time.

Could they have done it without Rooney? Absolutely not and we get the feeling the Englishman's tigerish nature will serve him very well in the managerial world!

