Jurgen Klopp was heavily critical of Manchester United's recent penalty record after Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Southampton.

The German claimed the Red Devils had been handed far more spot kicks than his team during his time in English football.

Klopp was unhappy after Liverpool saw two penalty appeals against the Saints waved away and he was technically right about United being awarded more opportunities from 12 yards.

Well, in recent times anyway. Since the start of last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have won 20 penalties, compared to Liverpool's 10.

So you can sort of understand why Klopp was a bit fuming, but the German's criticism has now prompted a passionate response from the man who's benefitted most from United's penalties; Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker has scored 14 out of 15 spot kicks since arriving at the club last January and he's decided to make his feelings on the subject of penalties very clear ahead of Sunday's top-of-the-table clash.

“You always see what people say, but I really don’t care,” the United man said, per Mirror.

“I’m not focused on what they're saying. We have really quick players up front.

“Anthony Martial is one of the best players one against one in the box, Marcus Rashford is another one who is quick and has quick feet, who can take the ball away from the defender at any moment.

“It’s normal that sometimes, because of that, they will be tripped and will fall and they gain penalties.

“People can talk and say what they want. But for me and the team, the main point is continuing to do the right things and when we get a penalty, just scoring.

“I played in Portugal and when you play for Sporting Lisbon, Benfica and Porto are always talking about that kind of stuff - sometimes to put pressure on the referee.”

Point made, Bruno.

Imagine the look on Klopp's face if United are awarded a penalty at Anfield on Sunday and Fernandes converts...

