Bruno Fernandes continues to thrive in the Premier League.

The Portuguese midfielder has been outstanding since signing for Man United from Sporting Lisbon last January.

United are now top of the league in 2020/21 and much of their success has been down to the brilliance of Fernandes.

Fernandes has already scored 11 times and provided eight assists in just 17 games, which is a remarkable tally for a midfielder.

The 26-year-old's brilliant form was recognised earlier this season as he was given the Premier League Player of the Month award for November.

And, it was confirmed on Friday afternoon that Fernandes had also won the award for December, meaning he had won it in back-to-back months.

Incredibly, this is the second time Fernandes has achieved this feat since joining the club.

But who else has in Premier League history has won back-to-back Player of the Month awards?

Only six players have done it...

Dennis Bergkamp (August 1997 + September 1997)

Cristiano Ronaldo (November 2006 + December 2006)

Harry Kane (January 2015 + February 2015)

Jamie Vardy (October 2015 + November 2015)

Mohamed Salah (February 2018 + March 2018)

Bruno Fernandes (February 2020 + June 2020, November 2020 + December 2020)

Fernandes is in very good company.

It's incredible that he's become the first player to win the Premier League Player of the Month award in consecutive months twice.

He hasn't even been in England's top tier for a year yet, for crying out loud!

Fernandes was happy after he made history by winning the award again.

"Three goals and four assists was a complete month," Fernandes told the Premier League website.

"Scoring and assisting your team-mates is perfect. I want to achieve other trophies and awards but I’m really happy to make history."

Fernandes will now hope to play a major role as United face Liverpool in their crucial top-of-the-table clash on Sunday afternoon.

