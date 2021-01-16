Daniel Sturridge was one of the best strikers of his generation.

Blessed with pace, a first touch to die for, an array of tricks befitting of a freestyler and a keen eye for goal, the former Liverpool man was unplayable on his day.

Defenders just couldn't get near him and had it not been for constant injury issues, the Englishman would be heralded more in the present day.

You rarely hear his name mentioned now, which is a crying shame given that he delivered one of the greatest individual Premier League campaigns ever in 2013/14.

So for the return of our weekly edition of 'The Streets Won't Forget' following a prolonged festive break, we've decided to celebrate Sturridge's performances from that famous season.

It only seems fair to do so ahead of Liverpool's game against Manchester United on Sunday, with Sturridge contributing a goal and an assist in his two matches against the Red Devils in 2013/14.

Overall, the former Chelsea man scored 22 goals and delivered nine assists during his 29 appearances in the Premier League that season.

That's right, the guy was averaging more than one goal contribution per game, but there was far more to his performances than the stats will tell you.

Sturridge was the heartbeat of Liverpool's attack, orchestrating play with his exceptional range of passing and driving the team forward with his silky dribbling.

Luis Suarez is rightly labelled as the Reds' best performer in 2013/14, but Brendan Rodgers' XI just wasn't the same when Sturridge was missing and unable to support the Uruguayan in attack.

In their nine games without him in the squad in 2013/14, Liverpool lost three times, the same number of defeats they suffered in the 29 fixtures with the Englishman in the side.

Yeah, he really was that darn good. However, words can only go so far when trying to articulate Sturridge's jaw-dropping brilliance seven seasons ago.

A video compilation of his best moments is what's needed to bring the text on your screen to life and that's exactly what we've provided for you below - enjoy!

Sturridge's best bits from 13/14

That chip from the edge of the box with his trusty left peg against West Brom is one of the most underrated goals in Premier League history.

Few players would have the audacity to attempt such a move, let alone pull it off with such swagger and nonchalance.

He really was a unique talent and despite injuries hampering the rest of his peak years, the streets will never forget Daniel Andre Sturridge's memorable 2013/14 campaign.

