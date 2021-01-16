Christian Eriksen was brilliant at Tottenham.

The Danish midfielder joined the north London outfit in 2013.

He would go on to have a highly successful six years at the club.

In total, Eriksen played 305 times for Tottenham, scoring 69 goals.

Eriksen's time at the club would come to an end in January 2019 as he left for Inter Milan.

However, things haven't gone to plan for Eriksen in Italy.

Eriksen's first season at the club was underwhelming. He made 26 appearances for the club, scoring just four times.

And he has fallen down the pecking order at Inter this season.

In 2020/21, Eriksen has failed to hit the back of the net in 14 games.

In fact, he's found himself regularly warming the bench in recent months. He's made just one start in Inter's last 11 Serie A games.

Reports have emerged that Eriksen, rated at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, could depart the Italian giants this month.

And a sensational return to Tottenham has been touted.

Fabrizio Romano, probably the most reliable journalist in the world when it comes to transfers, has said that Tottenham are interested in making a move for Eriksen.

He wrote on Twitter: "The agent of Eriksen is now working to find a solution.

"Re Tottenham: Mourinho would like to have him back at Spurs on loan, but his salary [€7,5m/season after taxes] is the main issue - no advanced talks yet with #thfc. Eriksen hopes to come back in Premier League."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

Eriksen's form at Inter has been a worry. He has not impressed under Conte, to say the least.

But you can't ignore what he managed to do during his first spell at Spurs. He was terrific.

He's still only 28 years old, meaning he should be hitting his prime.

Tottenham have struggled to replace Eriksen since he left. They signed Giovani Lo Celso for big money, but he has not hit the heights that Eriksen did.

If Spurs can manage to get Eriksen back on loan he would no doubt improve Spurs' squad as they go in search of silverware.

