Universal Champion Roman Reigns thought that he was set for a simple win at the Royal Rumble later this month.

That all changed, however, on last night's SmackDown.

In a previous episode of the show, Reigns and Jey Uso had forced WWE official Adam Pearce into a Gauntlet Match, which ended with him sharing the ring alongside Shinsuke Nakamura.

Not content with that, they then proceeded to determine the result of the contest by beating up both Nakamura and Pearce, before dragging the latter across the mat to complete the cover.

With this victory, Pearce was expected to take on the imposing champion Reigns.

The contract was set to be signed on Friday night, and Reigns was sat smugly in the ring believing that he had secured an easy opponent for the Royal Rumble. Only Pearce had a trick up his sleeve.

Appearing on the entrance runway with the contract in his hand, Pearce insisted that he would not have recovered from his injuries in time for their projected match-up. The official wasted little time in announcing who his replacement would be.

At this point, out strode Reigns' arch-rival Kevin Owens. The champion's expression changed immediately, whilst Owens signed the contract without a moment's hesitation to confirm his participation in the match.

See for yourselves in the video below how it went down...

It won't just be a regular clash either. Reigns and Owens will meet in a Last Man Standing Match.

This seems a fitting end to a feud that has been building between the pair over the past couple of months. They have previously faced each other in a TLC match and inside a steel cage.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31 in Florida as the WWE look to end the month with a bang.

Will Reigns hold onto his title, or will a new champion be crowned in Owens? We will soon find out.

