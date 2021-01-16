Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has released footage of himself practicing his left hook on the punchbag as he prepares for the biggest fight of his life against Tyson Fury.

The 31-year-old completed another successful defence of his titles in December when he dispatched Bulgarian challenger Kubrat Pulev inside nine rounds.

He has made it clear that he is taking little time off, posting regular images and videos of his training regime over the past month.

Labelling himself a 'Disciple of Destruction', Joshua used his latest video clip to demonstrate his powerful left hook to the head and body region of the punchbag.

A fight between Joshua and Fury is yet to be confirmed, however, promoter Bob Arum has given a positive update this week by confirming that the two parties have agreed on where the fight will happen.

They are yet to nail down a date, though, instead deciding to remain flexible due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Arum told Barbershop Conversations: "We have a location, that's true.

"We have a location and as far as the date is confirmed, we haven't zeroed in on a date.

"It could be as late as June because it would give more time to solve the coronavirus problem.

"By June most people will be vaccinated so it is possible."

A potential obstacle for the fight is that Joshua is due to defend his WBO championship against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder is demanding a third fight with Tyson Fury despite the Brit dominating their second fight last February.

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn does not expect Wilder to get his wish, but admits that Usyk's claim to a clash with Joshua is a stumbling block that needs to be cleared up in the coming weeks.

However, it does seem that both camps want to make the biggest fight in UK boxing history and negotiations are moving in the right direction.

Both boxers are expected to take home around $100m if they do face-off inside the squared circle at some point this year.

News Now - Sport News