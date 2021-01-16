Fantasy Football: The best differential picks you should consider in DGW19

As we progress into the second half of the Premier League season, Fantasy Premier League mini-leagues all over the world will be heating up in one of the most unpredictable campaigns yet.

Following a dismal GW18, GW19 promises lots of points as FPL managers prepare for a massive double game week as twelve teams are playing two lots of fixtures in GW19.

So we've taken a look at the best differential options for your teams ahead of Saturday's 11am FPL gameweek deadline.

While the top players are owned by most managers, these gems will help you stand out above the rest...

Jarrod Bowen - £6.3m

As West Ham head into two relatively easier fixtures, there are a lot of viable options you can select from the Hammers. One that stands out is 24-year-old Jarrod Bowen.

Since arriving over a year ago, Bowen has gone on to be a regular starter under Moyes and is one of their best attacking threats. He has already scored four goals and assisted twice this season.

As Michail Antonio comes back into the side following a hamstring injurt, West Ham can play their usual, attacking style of play and he will want to capitalise on what he offers going forward against Burnley on Saturday and West Brom on Tuesday.

At £6.3m and with only 3.4% ownership, Bowen is a great differential option with a good run of fixtures.

Phil Foden - £6.2m

Following Phil Foden's last two game weeks, at £6.2m he is a real bargain. If he continues to start under Pep Guardiola then we can reasonably expect a large amount of FPL points from the midfielder in DGW19.

Man City have a great run of games coming up, starting with Crystal Palace and then Aston Villa. As they look to make a surge to the top of the table, Foden will be instrumental alongside De Bruyne in their midfield.

Owned by just 6% of FPL managers, Foden's current form is hard to ignore and will boost FPL managers' overall ranking if he continues to haul.

Of course with Man City and Guardiola comes unpredictable squad rotation. It is possible that Foden could fall victim to this but, if you're willing to take the risk, you could be rewarded.

Angelo Ogbonna - £5.0m

Like with Jarrod Bowen, West Ham centre back Angelo Ogbonna could provide good returns this game week. The 32-year-old is a solid defensive option and has been the Hammers' rock so far this season.

As they prepare to face Burnley on Saturday afternoon, manager David Moyes will know that they are playing two of the worst scoring teams in the Premier League – Burnley and West Brom.

Burnley have scored only nine goals and West Brom have scored 11, which boosts Ogbonna's chances of securing back-to-back clean sheets.

Being owned by only 2.7% of FPL managers, the Italian is another wothwhile differential to consider ahead of a potential double-digit haul in DGW19.

West Ham are dangerous from set-pieces and West Brom concede - a lot. So it wouldn't be surprising if he popped up with a headed goal as well.

Anwar El Ghazi - £5.8m

By the time Aston Villa play their next match they would have had almost three weeks off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Before their break, Anwar El Ghazi was on top form, scoring four goals in as many games. Owned by only 3.8% of FPL managers, and at just £5.8m, he offers a great differential value compared to his teammate Jack Grealish going into DGW19.

Although they face a tough game against Manchester City, whose defence is seemingly getting much stronger, they then travel to Newcastle three days later.

The Magpies are without a win in their last eight games in all competitions and El Ghazi can capitalise on their weak defence, proving good value to your FPL team.

Callum Wilson - £6.6m

Our final differential pick is Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson. Like we said previously, Newcastle are struggling for form right now and need a proven goal scorer to help get them results.

Wilson is Newcastle's top points scorer in FPL this season and has already scored eight goals. With Arsenal and Aston Villa coming up, Wilson will be relied upon by manager Steve Bruce to start scoring again.

He does come with a lot of ownership for a cheap striker, 19.1%, but for £6.6m he is available at a great price.

While other FPL managers may see Newcastle's poor form and drop him, Wilson remains their only threat at the moment. Having four assists to his name as well proves that he has the ability to deliver points in DGW19.

News Now - Sport News