Andy Robertson is unquestionably the best left-back in the Premier League.

The Scotsman has done some incredible things for Liverpool over the past few years.

But how do his stats compare to the rest of the left-backs in the Premier League this season?

Using data provided by WhoScored.com, we've ranked every left-back to have played in England's top tier in 2020/21 from worst to best.

Players must have played at least 360 minutes of football this season to be included.

Only players that have played the majority of their games at left-back have been listed.

28 players have met the criteria and you can view how they've performed this season below. Stats are correct as of January 15, 2021.

28. Kieran Gibbs - 6.12

27. Jamal Lewis - 6.36

=25. Max Lowe - 6.41

Gibbs has been statistically the worst left-back in the Premier League this season.

He's featured in six games for West Brom this season. His side have conceded 14 goals in those games and he's been sent off once.

=25. Patrick van Aanholt - 6.41

=23. Matt Ritchie - 6.44

=23. Joe Bryan - 6.44

22. Enda Stevens - 6.47

21. Benjamin Mendy - 6.48

Mendy was brilliant when he first signed for Man City from Monaco in 2017.

However, injuries have curtailed his progress at the club.

He's City's only natural left-back but he's still not first-choice.

20. Marcal - 6.53

19. Ben Davies - 6.54

18. Rayan-Ait Nouri - 6.57

17. Ryan Bertrand - 6.64

16. Tyrick Mitchell - 6.65

Mitchell has done very well for Crystal Palace this campaign. The young left-back is outperforming Van Aanholt.

=14. Kieran Tierney - 6.69

=14. Charlie Taylor - 6.69

13. Conor Townsend - 6.84

12. Matt Targett - 6.85

11. Luke Shaw - 6.86

Tierney has been Arsenal's best performer in what has been a disappointing season so far.

Shaw has thrived since Alex Telles arrived from Porto last summer.

=9. Sergio Reguilon - 6.87

=9. Arthur Masuaku - 6.87

8. Stuart Dallas - 6.89

7. Alex Telles - 6.93

6. Andrew Robertson - 6.96

Reguilon has been brilliant for Spurs in his debut season at the club.

Dallas is having a good first season in the Premier League, while Telles has also impressed in limited appearances for Man United.

Robertson has been arguably Liverpool's most consistent performer in a turbulent season. He hasn't been the best left-back in the Premier League, though...

5. Solly March - 7.07

4. Lucas Digne - 7.08

3. Timothy Castagne - 7.09

=1. Ben Chilwell - 7.10

=1. Antonee Robinson - 7.10

March has impressed playing as an attacking full-back for Brighton, while Digne has been impressive for Leicester.

It's unsurprising to see Chilwell at the top of the list. He's scored twice and assisted four goals for Chelsea o far this season.

It is perhaps surprising to see him share top spot with Robinson, who has performed very well for a Fulham side that are currently in the relegation zone.

