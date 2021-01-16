Gareth Bale's second stint at Tottenham Hotspur has been something of a reality check.

Since joining on loan from Real Madrid in the summer, the Welshman has made four appearances in the Premier League, scoring once.

Even when Spurs are struggling for inspiration - as they were in the 1-1 draw with Fulham in midweek - Jose Mourinho opted not to turn to the forward.

Instead, Erik Lamela and Carlos Vinicius came on but neither could unlock Scott Parker's resilient side.

Bale, meanwhile, could only sit and watch - and that's been a familiar feeling for the former White Hart Lane icon since moving back to north London.

There has been plenty of speculation that his loan spell won't be extended.

Tottenham do have an option to prolong it by a further year, but that will no doubt depend on his performances between now and the end of the campaign.

Any extension of his stay will also be up to Mourinho, who doesn't seem overly impressed by the 31-year-old. In fact, a clip has emerged from Hotspur Way and during training, the Portuguese made a jibe which could only really be aimed at Bale.

Mourinho can be heard saying “You want to stay here or go to Madrid and play no football?”

Ouch. The footage was part of Tottenham's in-house 'Spurs TV', but the comment may have gone unnoticed.

Mourinho has also been speaking more publicly about Bale's situation.

In a press conference before the trip to the Premier League's basement club Sheffield United, he said that Tottenham "will try to get the best out of Bale".

The Spurs boss also insisted there have been no discussions about his future and whether he'll be returning to the Bernabeu next June.

"There was not even a second of discussion about that," Mourinho said.

"Gareth is a player on loan until the end of the season. We are speaking about Gareth himself, Tottenham, Real Madrid.

"But, I promise you, not one second of discussion.

"The Premier League he didn't play many minutes, [then] another small injury at Stoke [in the Carabao Cup] where he was having a good first half.

"[It's] not an easy process. Everybody knew that in the past couple of seasons in Madrid, they were not easy for him, so let's go step by step and try to get the best out of him."

The footage suggests Mourinho probably has his own opinion on the matter, though.

News Now - Sport News