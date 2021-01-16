Mesut Ozil's Arsenal career is effectively over.

On Saturday morning, news broke from the ever-reliable David Ornstein that the Gunners have agreed to terminate Ozil's £350,000-a-week contract.

If all goes to plan, the 32-year-old will complete a move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce as a free agent.

Ozil's exit is one that will fill many Arsenal fans with sadness, as his arrival from Real Madrid in the 2013 summer transfer window changed the atmosphere around the club.

The Gunners announced the incredible £42m deal on deadline day and the world-class midfielder enjoyed a stellar debut season with the north London outfit.

In 2013/14, Ozil set a Premier League record by creating 146 chances, the most by a single player in one season.

Just a few months into his debut campaign, the German also delivered probably his finest performance in an Arsenal shirt against Napoli in the Champions League.

Arsene Wenger's side won the game 2-0, with Ozil the conductor of a 'Wengerball' orchestra at the Emirates.

The languid German playmaker opened the scoring on the night after just eight minutes with a skilful half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Soon after, Ozil demonstrated his speed and agility as he teed up Olivier Giroud to make it 2-0 with just 15 minutes on the clock.

The score remained the same for the rest of the match, but Ozil continued to deliver an absolute masterclass in front of the Arsenal faithful.

Per WhoScored, the German played three key passes and had 94 touches of the ball, on top of his two goal involvements.

There's a reason why the below video is called 'The Day Mesut Ozil Destroyed Napoli'...

Video of Ozil vs Napoli in 2013

A truly exquisite performance from a player who made the beautiful game look effortlessly easy when at his best.

He just had that ability to control the tempo of high-profile matches, a unique skill that few players - past or present - possess.

Ozil may have ended his seven-and-a-half year stint at Arsenal exiled from the team's Premier League and Europa League squads, but that shouldn't impact his status as a Gunners legend.

Despite its conclusion, it was worthwhile journey for both club and player.

