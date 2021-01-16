Bruno Fernandes has lit up the Premier League since signing for Manchester United in January.

The Portuguese has had an incredible impact at the Red Devils.

United were struggling massively upon his arrival.

But, thanks to his influence, United are now leading the Premier League once again.

He's scored 11 times and recorded eight assists in England's top tier in 2020/21.

He is, arguably, the best midfielder in the world right now.

But Fernandes could have been playing for a different Premier League club.

Rafael Benitez has claimed that Newcastle were in the hunt for Fernandes when he was still at Sporting.

Discussions were held but ultimately the Toon decided not to go any further due to risk of legal action.

He told the Times: “Bruno Fernandes was a player we were following at Newcastle United. He was at Sporting Lisbon and he had an issue with his club. There was a chance he could leave on a free.

“We were progressing but the problem was that the matter would go to court and that would complicate it. The club didn’t want that."

That's a real shame for Newcastle. They are really struggling for creativity at the moment and Fernandes would have been able to solve that problem.

Benitez went on to praise Fernandes after his recent brilliance for United.

"He has been crucial for United. He changed everything with the way he is playing — assists and goals.

“He has personality. He tries to look for the right passes. In recent games, I saw him going to press with determination and intensity.”

Newcastle may rue missing out on Fernandes, who is now rated at £81m by Transfermarkt.

It can be said in confidence that they would be nearer to the top than the bottom if the Portuguese joined the club.

