Liverpool's current team is one of the greatest in the history of English football.

Jurgen Klopp's men secured their first Premier League title last season, finishing 18 points clear of Manchester City in the process.

That domestic success followed on from a continental triumph in 2018/19, the Reds winning their sixth European Cup after beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final.

It really has been a wonderful two years for the Reds and the fact their on-field brilliance has resulted in the team lifting the two biggest trophies on offer begs the question; is this the greatest Liverpool side ever?

Well, there's certainly a lot of competition for that label.

But the folks over at FourFourTwo have tried to provide an answer to that question, ranking who they believe are Liverpool's 10 greatest ever teams in order.

Let's take a look...

10. 2013/14

Runners-up: Premier League

Had Steven Gerrard not slipped, Brendan Rodgers' team that featured an exciting front three of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling would probably have made the top five - at least.

9. 1995/96

Runners-up: FA Cup

Despite only finishing third in the Premier League, Liverpool's 95/96 side edges ahead of the 13/14 one. John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler and Stan Collymore was certainly not a bad front four.

8. 2004/05

Titles: Champions League

Liverpool were average at best in the 04/05 Premier League season, but pulled off the famous 'Miracle in Istanbul' to unexpectedly win the Champions League, a performance inspired by Gerrard.

7. 1963/64

Titles: Division One

The year Bill Shankly helped the club win their first league title since 1947. Liverpool's triumph in the 63/64 would be the start of a period of dominance for the Reds.

6. 2000/01

Titles: FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup

Gerard Houllier's treble-winning side was just fantastic and it was spearheaded by a young Michael Owen, who went on to win the Ballon d'Or in 2001.

5. 1985/86

Titles: Division One, FA Cup

Kenny Dalglish as player-manager alongside Ian Rush up front? Yeah, this double-winning team was pretty special and they pipped city rivals Everton to the league title on the final day of the season.

4. 1972/73

Titles: Division One, UEFA Cup

The year Shankly ended his trophy drought in style, delivering Liverpool's first league title since 1966. Ray Clemence, Kevin Keegan and Peter Cormack were the stars of the iconic manager's excellent team.

3. 2018/19-present

Titles: Champions League, Premier League

Klopp's men have to make do with the bronze medal, which is still pretty impressive. Although, there certainly hasn't been a better Liverpool front three than Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

2. 1976/77

Titles: Division One, European Cup

Undoubtedly Bob Paisley's finest season as manager, with Keegan the team's talisman. Liverpool almost completed the treble in 76/77, but lost out in the FA Cup final to bitter rivals Manchester United.

1. 1983/84

Titles: Division One, European Cup, League Cup

During Joe Fagan's first season as manager, Liverpool won a historic treble. A truly iconic team that featured legendary figures like Dalglish, Rush, Graeme Souness, Mark Lawrenson and Alan Hansen.

Even Klopp will struggle to build a team capable of surpassing the Reds' class of 83/84.

