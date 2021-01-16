Thiago Silva arrived at Chelsea last summer with a big pedigree.

The Brazilian has been one of the world's best defenders throughout his career having shone for AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, there were fears that Silva, 36, was past his best.

Silva has managed to answer his critics with some strong displays for the west London outfit.

He has adjusted well to the Premier League and has been a major cog in Frank Lampard's back-line.

While Silva is impressing on the pitch, his wife, Isabelle, has been making headlines off it.

Isabelle has caused a stir with her comments on social media recently.

Andy Robertson posted a Tiktok of him flooring Jorginho with a piece of skill when Liverpool played Chelsea earlier this season.

But Isabelle wasn't having any of it. She leapt to the defence of the Italian, writing: "Chilwell is better than u dude you even lost to Southampton."

But she wasn't done there. Isbaelle also took shots at Spurs.

Football fans were asked to describe their club's rivals without naming them.

Isabelle decided to mock Spurs' lack of trophies in recent years, writing: "My football teams rival has no trophies."

Savage. The Silva's are making a very big impression at Chelsea right now.

While Silva has been impressive, Chelsea have been in somewhat of a rut over the past few months.

The 36-year-old spoke to the media after Chelsea's humbling defeat to Man City, where he admitted they have to do more.

"It’s the most difficult league in the world. You need to be attentive, to work harder, be stronger as a team, but I think we are a good team and the second half was much better. That was the one positive," Silva told Chelsea's official website.

"We didn’t give up. We had more gusto and tried to play more. We saw that if we keep the ball well and play in the opposition half we can create space, but against a team with such a high level it’s very hard to come back.

"We have to do much better, work harder. A team like Chelsea can’t go a long time without a victory."

