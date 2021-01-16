Phillips drools over Sunderland's "big boost" amid club's promotion push

Sunderland are still chasing the remote possibility of winning promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats are currently 10th in the table, but they are just three points behind fourth-placed Doncaster Rovers.

They are also just 12 points behind leaders Lincoln City and have two games in hand on the club.

The club have boosted their hopes, too, with the signing of Carl Winchester.

Sunderland announced the signing of the former Forest Green Rovers captain on January 10th, and he has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

The 27-year-old has won one cap for Northern Ireland and made a total of 112 appearances for Forest Green.

A defensive midfielder who can also play in central midfield, the signing of the lower-league veteran – who has also played for both Oldham Athletic and Cheltenham Town – has impressed former Black Cat Kevin Phillips.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I heard Lee (Johnson) giving an interview about the lad they’ve signed from Forest Green, Carl Winchester, and it sounds like he can bring something to the club.

“It is a player Lee knows well so that will be a big boost.

“It is great that they have been able to bring him in and hopefully he can hit the ground running.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an excellent signing for Sunderland.

Winchester has all of the leadership qualities Sunderland need to climb back up the league ladder.

The club have been stranded in League One since the 2018/19 season and are simply too big a club to remain there for too long.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

Bringing Winchester in will help Johnson and his side make a real push for promotion in the second half of the campaign.

This is a fine acquisition.

News Now - Sport News