Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry: Who is the Premier League's greatest ever?
The Premier League's greatest ever player is a debate that's never getting settled.
Sergio Aguero and Thierry Henry are the top flight's most prolific overseas goalscorers, but Alan Shearer surpassed them all with 260 goals.
Wayne Rooney, who announced his retirement earlier this week, also has to be in the reckoning, while English football has also been graced with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona.
Then there are Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, who hauled in winners medals' into the double digits under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.
It's difficult to judge by what metrics greatness can truly be decided, but admirably, FourFourTwo have done their best to give it a go.
They've ranked 100 of the best Premier League players of all time and by and large, there can be few complaints.
100. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
99. Emmanuel Petit
98. Mark Schwarzer
97. Philippe Coutinho
96. David James
95. Leighton Baines
94. Jordan Henderson
93. Shay Given
92. Trent Alexander-Arnold
91. Juninho
90. Chris Sutton
89. Jamie Carragher
88. Steve McManaman
87. Gary Pallister
86. Brad Friedel
85. Peter Crouch
84. Alisson Becker
83. Gareth Barry
82. Robbie Keane
81. Riyad Mahrez
80. Freddie Ljungberg
Let's take a look at 100-80. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker haven't been playing in the Premier League for all that long, but it's testament to what they've already achieved at Liverpool, winning the title and both making serious cases for being the division's best in their position currently.
Robbie Keane and Gareth Barry were both seriously underrated and Solskjaer deserves a mention for being the ultimate super-sub.
79. Tim Cahill
78. Emile Heskey
77. Michael Essien
76. Kevin Phillips
75. Gary Speed
74. Ian Wright
73. Patrice Evra
72. Sami Hyypia
71. David de Gea
70. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
69. Carlos Tevez
68. Roberto Firmino
67. Les Ferdinand
66. Dimitar Berbatov
65. Matt Le Tissier
64. David Seaman
63. Dion Dublin
62. Fernando Torres
61. James Milner
60. Romelu Lukaku
In the top 80-60, there are a handful of players who feel they might deserve a higher placing. Dimitar Berbatov was right up there for technique. The Bulgarian's touch was absolutely effortless.
Fernando Torres is arguably brought down a notch by his spell at Chelsea, but it's great to see Romelu Lukaku in the mix. The striker often didn't get the credit he deserved, but he did score 113 goals in 252 games.
59. Gareth Bale
58. Jermain Defoe
57. Paolo Di Canio
56. David Ginola
55. Jay-Jay Okocha
54. Gary Neville
53. Jamie Vardy
52. Claude Makelele
51. Raheem Sterling
50. Denis Irwin
49. Teddy Sheringham
48. Michael Owen
47. Robbie Fowler
46. Jaap Stam
45. Robert Pires
44. Yaya Toure
43. Cesc Fabregas
42. Sadio Mane
41. Luis Suarez
40. Xabi Alonso
We've just a few qualms here. Gary Neville was one of the Premier League's greatest right-backs and he finds himself behind quite a few strikers, probably courtesy of his position. Likewise, it's always going to be tough for a player of Makelele's nature to overtake those who are asked to score goals.
Gareth Bale might have ranked higher had some of his best years not come at Real Madrid after leaving Tottenham in 2013, but Jermain Defoe is rightly given the nod for his 91 goals at White Hart Lane.
39. Robin van Persie
38. Sol Campbell
37. Michael Carrick
36. Nicolas Anelka
35. Ruud van Nistelrooy
34. Tony Adams
33. Gianfranco Zola
32. Harry Kane
31. David Silva
30. Edwin van der Sar
29. David Beckham
28. N'Golo Kante
27. Dwight Yorke
26. Andy Cole
25. Eden Hazard
24. Didier Drogba
23. Virgil van Dijk
22. Kevin De Bruyne
21. Nemanja Vidic
Harry Kane isn't finished yet and he still has Shearer's record in his sights. For now, he's ranked as the 32nd best behind some real legends. Michael Carrick is another to fall into the criminally underrated category, but there is no mistaking Vidic and De Bruyne's quality as they edge near the top spots.
The Serbian defender was considered by some to be the Premier League's greatest centre-back and De Bruyne possesses vision like no other. And now to the top 20...
20. Peter Schmeichel
19. Vincent Kompany
18. Dennis Bergkamp
17. Petr Cech
16. Mohamed Salah
15. Sergio Aguero
14. Ashley Cole
13. Rio Ferdinand
12. John Terry
11. Ryan Giggs
10. Patrick Vieira
9. Roy Keane
8. Steven Gerrard
7. Paul Scholes
6. Frank Lampard
5. Eric Cantona
4. Wayne Rooney
3. Alan Shearer
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
1. Thierry Henry
Ronaldo can reasonably stake his claim as one of the greatest ever to do it, but so much of that is because of what he achieved in Madrid.
Henry's placing as the Premier League's greatest ever is justified, spearheading Arsenal's Invincibles and scoring 175 goals in 258 appearances. Had he not quit north London for Barcelona, there would be even less of a debate.News Now - Sport News