Man United ready to battle PL rivals for £70m-rated ace

Declan Rice’s future has been under the spotlight for months now.

The West Ham United midfielder has been linked with Chelsea since his breakthrough at the London Stadium, with the reports taking on an extra weight in the summer.

It appeared that Frank Lampard’s side could swoop to bring him in, but the Hammers placed an asking price of around £70 million on the England international.

Rice has become an undisputed star under David Moyes, making a total of 128 appearances for the club and captaining them on a regular basis this season.

However, it now appears that it will not just be Chelsea attempting to sign him in the summer.

ESPN now carries a report claiming that Manchester United are ready to rival the Blues for his signing when the transfer window opens at the end of the season.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his squad, though United accept that Frank Lampard’s side are in pole position should he decide to leave the Irons.

Any pursuit may be reliant on whether or not Paul Pogba leaves, but the Hammers maintain that they will not sell the player for less than £70m, per the report.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

A new defensive midfielder is an intriguing option for United.

The club have been reliant on Nemanja Matic this season, with the Serbia international making 10 league appearances this season, seven of which have been starts.

He’s 32, though, and one feels that signing a younger player who can also serve as an upgrade on Matic could be a priority in the transfer window.

Any deal for Rice would be hugely expensive, of course.

But United clearly have the resources to do the deal, though it may depend on whether Chelsea make the first move.

