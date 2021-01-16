With Conor McGregor’s anticipated comeback next week at UFC 257, it’s time for a set of fighters to show the world of their capabilities in tonight’s Fight Island.

With a packed card for tonight, which includes preliminary bouts, it is a guaranteed must watch to distract from all of the chaos that is ensuing during the start of this year.

The main attraction is the featherweight fight between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. With Holloway looking to bounce back from back-to-back title defeats and Kattar full of confidence from his victory against Dan Ige, this is looking like an exciting close contest in warm up for UFC 257 next weekend.

This is what both fighters have had to say prior to tonight.

Holloway: "Calvin is a dangerous dude, and we know he is dangerous because he will be standing across from me, and I’m excited for it.

"He’s from Boston. People like to talk about his boxing and people like to talk about my boxing.

"Calvin was saying something like I’m overlooking him, this and that.

"I can’t. How can I overlook you? He made it here. I’ve got to respect that.

"At the end of the day, I just can’t wait to fight him. I can’t wait to go in there and see what he has to offer."

Kattar: "It’s a good opportunity to show why I think I am that guy.

"You know these guys are all telling Max he is still the champion and I think maybe he’s still focused on the champ. So overlooking me would be a mistake".

Here are the full list of fights for tonight

Prelims

Phil Hawes vs Nassourdine Imavov (middleweight)

Wu Yanan v Joselyne Edwards (women's bantamweight)

Carlose Felipe vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

David Zawada vs Ramazan Emeev (welterweight)

Sarah Moras vs Vanessa Melo (women's bantamweight)

Jacob Kilburn vs Austin Lingo (featherweight)

Full Card

Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar (featherweight)

Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown (welterweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Le Jingliang (welterweight)

Joaquin Buckley vs Alessio Di Chirico (middleweight)

Punahele Soriano vs Dusko Todorovic (middleweight)

Where can I watch the action?

Full coverage starts at 6PM on BT Sport 2 with the main card starting at 8PM GMT.

If you are a BT Sport customer, you can watch via either the BT Sport website or app.

Can I watch this match for free?

Yes you can, but you have to be an EE customer. If you are one of those lucky people, all you need to do is text “SPORT” to 150 where you can start your three-month free trial of BT Sport.

Once the three months is over, you will be automatically rolled into a £15/month package. You may cancel the trial by texting “STOP SPORT” to 150.

