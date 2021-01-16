Spurs' rarely-used youngster set to finally seal exit

Anthony Georgiou has never managed to force his way into the Tottenham Hotspur team.

The 23-year-old has been with the club since 2017 but has made just one appearance for the senior squad in his time in north London.

That appearance came in the Champions League in 2017, when Spurs beat APOEL Nicosia 3-0, as he came off the bench as a late substitute.

Georgiou has spent the majority of his time at the club out on loan, playing for Levante B, Ipswich Town, and Bolton Wanderers.

He signed a new contract back in 2019 but Football Insider now reports that he will be leaving the club in the coming days.

He has undergone a medical with AEL Limassol and is set to move to Cyprus, the country for whom he plays his international football.

Spurs have given the green light to his exit, as his deal was set to expire at the end of the season.

AEL are second in the Cypriot top-flight and he will be aiming to help them win the league title.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is for the best.

Georgiou was a promising talent at one point but now, he’s 22 and was never likely to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans.

He has found his level with this move and will now set about salvaging what remains of his professional career.

He has plenty of time left, of course, and playing football in Cyprus is surely likely to help him get back to his best.

Spurs have done him a favour.

