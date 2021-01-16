Former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool has tested positive for COVID-19, she has announced on her personal Instagram account.

McCool has reassured fans that she only has mild symptoms, where she also claimed that her husband The Undertaker has tested negative, along with their daughter.

Her Instagram post read: “Word round here seems to spread as quickly as this virus.... soooo, thank you to all who have checked on me!!! Not trying to hide it (just been too tired to post).

"What I thought were my allergies, turned out to be a + COVID test earlier this week! No clue how or where I caught it!

"Blessed to have mild symptoms... super blessed I'm the only one in our home who has it.... & super, super blessed to have a daughter who made an 8' long "COVID Communication telephone!" I'd give anything to hug & love on her right now! Y'all stay safe & healthy! #daddyholdingdownthefort #blessed #praying #grateful"

This news comes after it was recently announced that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also tested positive for the virus, which goes to show it's still spreading rapidly and still a major problem for the world.

With another sportsperson getting COVID-19, along with the likes of the majority of Aston Villa players and more recently Andy Murray (the positive test denying the former World Number One a singles Grand Slam comeback at the Australian Open), it really does show that this virus is not backing off.

Some sporting events have been postponed with the Australian Grand Prix, originally set for early March, being postponed and more calls for the Premier League to be paused.

The Chinese Grand Prix has also already been postponed.

With some countries having travel bans such as Brazil and South Africa, the Olympics, which are being held in Tokyo, could be called into question, but as things stand, the Japanese government have reaffirmed that they are planning for the Games to go ahead later this year.

Should more sport events be postponed or even cancelled? What are your thoughts?

