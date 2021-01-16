When the 2020/21 season was in its infancy, nobody would have expected Manchester United to be heading to Liverpool as league-leaders.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have engineered a surprise title tilt almost out of nowhere, unbeaten in their last 11 league matches.

That's despite early season defeats to Crystal Palace and Tottenham which set alarm bells ringing.

United are hoping to become the first side to beat Jurgen Klopp's men at Anfield in the league in almost four years and they might feel they have picked an opportune moment.

The Reds haven't won in three league games, drawing with lowly West Brom and Newcastle and losing 1-0 away at Southampton.

It makes for a fascinating spectacle and much of it will depend on the performances of key men on the day.

In the Daily Mail, pundit Chris Sutton has rated each Liverpool and United player a score out of 10 and he's made some very bold calls.

LIVERPOOL

Alisson Becker - 8/10

Trent Alexander Arnold - 6/10

Fabinho - 8/10

Nat Phillips - 5/10

Andy Robertson - 7/10

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Gini Wijnaldum - 6/10

Mo Salah - 8/10

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Sadio Mane - 7/10

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea - 7/10

Eric Bailly - 8/10

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Scott McTominay - 7/10

Fred - 7/10

Alex Telles - 5/10

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

Paul Pogba - 6/10

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

There are only two players ranked as low as 5/10 - Alex Telles and Nat Phillips. The latter is justifiable as the teenager has only just come through the ranks under Klopp.

The centre-back has equipped himself reasonably well, but Klopp is hesitant to trust him under pressure - hence the fact he's employed Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at centre-back.

Telles, meanwhile, was supposed to overhaul Luke Shaw at left-back but has been in and out of the side. A positive test earlier this season seems to have affected his fitness.

To see Pogba ranked as low as six is harsh. The Frenchman was instrumental in the 1-0 win over Burnley, not only scoring the winner but shining in the second half. Sutton may be judging him on his more disappointing periods at United, but Pogba does have a habit of rising to big occasions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10) might have his defensive frailties, but he was world-class before his injury.

There are a handful of other 6/10 nominees, but they're largely justified. Gini Wijnaldum has been anonymous in some of Liverpool's recent sub-par displays and at present, it's no wonder the club are debating whether his contract should be extended or if they should cash in.

There's just the one 9/10 - Bruno Fernandes. The December Premier League Player of the Month has 18 goals contributions in the league already this term and has been central to United's surge up the table.

The real question is how many of Sutton's rating are proven right on Sunday.

