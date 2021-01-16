There isn't a fixture in English football bigger than Liverpool versus Manchester United.

The pair from the north of the England are the country's two most successful teams, winning 39 league titles between them.

They despise each other as well and both sets of fans will be desperate to see their side emerge victorious from Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Anfield.

United stand a considerable chance of claiming all three points at the home of their arch nemesis, something Liverpool achieved back in 2014.

Brendan Rodgers' side arrived at Old Trafford full of confidence and the Red Devils simply could not cope with their slick attacking play.

Liverpool won 3-0, with captain Steven Gerrard scoring twice from the penalty spot.

Luis Suarez also got himself on the scoresheet that day, while United defender Nemanja Vidic was sent off after picking up two yellow cards.

It was a comprehensive win for Liverpool and Gerrard, the team's inspirational leader, was at the very heart of it.

Despite being 33, the Englishman produced a phenomenal all round performance to emphatically win the game's midfield battle.

His highlights from the match are an absolute joy to watch.

Gerrard vs Man Utd in 2014

Stevie G, what a player. It's a real shame his efforts in 2013/14 were undone by that infamous slip against Chelsea as for the most part, he was nothing but world-class.

According to Transfermarkt, the Liverpool legend scored 13 goals and contributed 15 assists in his 34 Premier League appearances, a quite astonishing return given he mostly played in a far deeper role than earlier in his career.

In fact, 20 of his 34 appearances saw him play as a defensive midfielder and from that position, he netted 11 goals and produced eight assists.

Unsurprisingly, Gerrard was named in the 2013/14 PFA Team of the Year, the eighth and final time he received the prestigious honour.

