Arsenal suffered many of their familiar creative problems in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

In light of their mini post-Christmas revival, Mikel Arteta could have been forgiven for thinking he had turned a corner.

However, the Gunners boss at least has one massive weight off his shoulders - Mesut Ozil's time at the club officially appears to be over.

On Saturday afternoon, The Athletic's David Ornstein broke the news that Arsenal and Ozil had agreed to terminate his contract early.

The deal was set to expire in June, but he is now immediately free to join another club - most likely Fenerbahce.

The north Londoners were particularly keen to get him off the books not only due to his fraught relationship with Arteta, but also because of his £350,000-a-week wages.

The former Germany international's hefty salary, which came courtesy of his new contract in 2018, has been a bone of contention for a long time.

For his critics, it has provided extra ammunition while he has been left out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads. Indeed, Ozil hasn't even made a single first team appearance since March 2020.

Among his most vocal opponents has been presenter and journalist Piers Morgan.

Morgan slams Ozil again

Morgan has had a few Twitter spats with Ozil of late and he wasn't going to stay silent when the news was announced that the midfielder would be leaving the Emirates.

He tweeted:

"Loved @MesutOzil1088 when he first came to Arsenal.

"World class player with a sublime natural talent. Now I can’t wait to see the back of the lazy manipulative £350,000-a-week wastrel.

"You could have been a club legend, Mesut - but you just couldn’t be bothered. Bye."

Morgan may not speak for all Arsenal fans here as many will remember Ozil for better times under Arsene Wenger, over a half-century of assists, and for his role in winning three FA Cups.

To slam him as a "wastrel" seems harsh, but perhaps it epitomises just how far his stock has fallen.

His departure is evidently the best thing for all parties.

