Spurs outcast makes decision over future as Premier League side hover

Danny Rose is nowhere near the Tottenham Hotspur team.

The left-back has been left out of the club’s Premier League squad and is currently playing for the Under-23s instead of the senior squad.

Rose last made an appearance for the north London club in July of 2020, playing in the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool as a centre-back.

However, he now seems to be looking towards the exit door and The Sun reports that he has set his sights on a move abroad.

The report claims that there is currently interest from Sam Allardyce’s West Bromwich Albion, but he would rather move to a foreign club.

Spanish and German clubs are said to have expressed an interest and Rose would like to move to a European club on a short-term basis.

That deal may end up being a loan, but his Spurs contract expires at the end of the season, meaning it may be easier for him to wait it out until the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The 30-year-old needs to find a way out of Spurs.

He was once seen as one of the best left-backs in the country, even winning 29 caps for his country.

But now, he is in danger of fading into obscurity and one has to think that literally any move would be an improvement on his current situation.

Moving to West Brom would parachute him straight into a relegation battle.

But at this point, beggars absolutely cannot be choosers.

