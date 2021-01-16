Palace looking at baffling swoop for former Brighton man - report

Crystal Palace are currently 13th in the Premier League table.

Roy Hodgson’s side are enjoying a decent run of form and have not lost any of their last three games, drawing with both Arsenal and Leicester City and beating Sheffield United.

And it seems they are now in the market for reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Hodgson is looking to strengthen his squad and it appears that he is looking in a rather surprising place.

Sport Witness carries a report from Italian outlet Corriere Adriatico, who claim that Palace are in the market to sign Ezequiel Schelotto.

That’s former Brighton & Hove Albion right-back Schelotto, who played for Palace’s bitter rivals for three years, between 2017 and 2020.

He was released in the summer, though, and it seems the only other club interested are US Sambenedettese, who currently play in the Italian third-tier.

One has to imagine that Schelotto would rather move to a Premier League club than a Serie C side.

But the report states Sambenedettese remain in the running and hope to convince the 31-year-old to join them.

Schelotto is a former Italy international who made 32 appearances in total for Brighton during his stay in England.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this is a weird one.

Schelotto doesn’t appear to have much interest away from Italy but now Palace’s name are mentioned.

One has to wonder why the club would be interested in signing a right-back, too.

Hodgson already has the likes of Nathan Ferguson, Joel Ward, and Nathaniel Clyne they can call on at right-back.

Why would they want a Brighton reject only wanted by a Serie C club? This doesn’t make much sense.

