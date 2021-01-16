Celtic season goes from bad to worse after transfer news update

Celtic’s season has gone from bad to worse.

The Scottish side were meant to be attempting to win their 10th league title in a row this season but now, they’re in a really difficult situation.

Neil Lennon’s side are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, a staggering 21 points behind leaders Rangers.

They do have three games in hand, but even winning all of those would only cut the gap to 12 points.

Rangers have yet to lose a game in the top-flight, beating the Hoops twice in Old Firm derbies, and a trip to Dubai saw the club raked over hot coals in the media, as they broke COVID-19 regulations.

Now, it seems they are set to lose one of the most promising youngsters at the club.

The Glasgow Times reports that Cameron Harper is in advanced talks with New York Red Bulls over a possible pre-contract move.

The 19-year-old has also been offered a new contract at Celtic, but the deal with New York could be close.

Harper was born in the United States and has represented his country at various youth levels.

The teenager made his debut in the Premiership in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian and plays primarily as a striker.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Oh dear.

Harper seems a promising prospect and is just 19, with a high ceiling.

He has clearly already impressed boss Lennon but his contract expires at the end of this season.

And it means that the club are now running the risk of losing him for nothing as he plots a return to his homeland.

This season goes from bad to worse.

