Fulham vs Chelsea was always going to bring entertainment.

Aside from its status as one of London's most historic Premier League derbies, the respective sides' contrasting positions in the table meant there were plenty of plot lines at Craven Cottage.

That being said, there wasn't necessarily an abundance of chances to go with all the narrative threads as the two teams entered half-time locked at 0-0.

Fulham vs Chelsea

In fact, the biggest chance of the opening 45 minutes actually came in the form of a poor miss from Ivan Cavaleiro as his bungled finish ruined a fantastic team move from Fulham.

However, despite the lack of chances, there was no shortage of controversy with Fulham going into the half-time break with a player less than their opponents after picking up a red card.

Antonee Robinson landed a crushing tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta on the left flank after Ademola Lookman conceded possession, prompting both the referee and VAR to settle upon a red card.

Robinson's red card

To say the challenge provoked a serious reaction from the Chelsea captain would be the mother of all understatements with footage showing Azpilicueta being sent flying in the air.

However, not everybody thought that Robinson should have been sent packing, so we'll let you make your own mind up by checking out the footage down below:

Was it a red card?

Chelsea fans, do you remember THAT tackle by Scott Parker back in the day? Yup, there's quite the resemblance here with Azpilicueta probably landing with snow on his scalp given the altitude.

Nevertheless, some supporters have criticised Azpilcueta's reaction and even opined that Robinson barely touched his opponent despite replays showing the extent of the impact frame by frame.

Sure, Azpilicueta might well have milked the situation with a few barrel rolls but even then, who are we to judge how painful it might have been considering Robinson's boot was in line with his shin?

For our money, a red card was the right decision, but it wouldn't be the Premier League if there wasn't a tinge of debate to the situation and frankly, that makes things far more entertaining.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News