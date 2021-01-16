Liverpool news: Fabrizio Romano delivers verdict on Rodrigo de Paul reports

Liverpool are well stacked in the midfield department but rumours linking the title-chasing outfit with a new recruit in that area are beginning to surface nonetheless.

Jurgen Klopp is blessed with a fine array of options in central midfield. From the playmaking brilliance of Thiago Alcantara to Fabinho's defensive nous in the anchor role, the Reds appear to have all bases covered.

Curtis Jones' emergence has provided yet another option in one of the club's strongest areas, but Georginio Wijnaldum's potential departure has thrown up reports linking Liverpool with Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul, who was also a reported target for Leeds United in 2020.

According to a recent report from Corriere dello Sport (via Metro), Klopp is a huge admirer of De Paul and the 19-cap Argentina international is being targeted as a potential replacement for Wijnaldum.

However, Fabrizio Romano, the widely-respected transfer guru, has moved to pour cold water on the reports.

Responding to a supporter on Twitter, Romano claimed that there is nothing between Liverpool and Udinese at this stage and confirmed that the Serie A outfit are demanding a fee in the region of €35m-€40m (£31.1m-£35.5m) for his signature.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

It's no secret that De Paul is one of the most creative attacking-minded midfielders in Italian football right now.

Udinese's talisman ranks third in Serie A for key passes (2.7 per game), second for fouls won (2.9) and second for successful dribbles (3.3).

That's the type of statistical return that is bound to catch the eye, and the evidence is there to suggest he is capable of taking a step up in class.

In the mid-season window, though, Liverpool's need for a new central defender is far more pressing and that should be the Merseyside outfit's priority in the final two weeks of January.

A move in the summer would make far more sense for Klopp, particularly in the event of Wijnaludm's exit, but he may need to shift Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to justify the addition of another creative midfielder.

If Michael Edwards can command a substantial fee for the former, then Liverpool's sporting director would be wise to bring De Paul to Anfield.

News Now - Sport News