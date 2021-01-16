Leeds have concrete interest in snapping up £11.25m-rated ace

Leeds United may look to be active in the January transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men brought in a number of players in the summer, but they have another opportunity to strengthen the squad this month.

And it appears that steps could be taken to that end.

Sport Witness carries a couple of different outlets claiming that the club are interested in Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 54 appearances for the Italian club in defensive midfield, scoring seven goals and registering eight assists.

Sportitalia journalist Gianluigi Longari reports that there is concrete interest from the Whites, but that a formal offer has yet to be made.

La Nazione had previously claimed that the club want to bring the Chile international into the club and that his transfer is expected this month.

All signs seem to point towards Pulgar potentially moving to Elland Road.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be an exceptional signing for Leeds.

The 27-year-old is an experienced head, a full international, and he would provide some real back-up to Kalvin Phillips.

The England international is the only out-and-out defensive midfielder in the squad and he needs some support.

A move to sign Pulgar would ease much of his burden and appears affordable.

He is valued at £11.25m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2023 – one has to think a deal can be reached.

