Bielsa urged to pull off "masterstroke" deal for PL great

Leeds United will be aiming to get back to winning ways this weekend.

The Whites are on a pretty poor run of form and have lost 3-0 in both of their last two outings, in the Premier League and in the FA Cup.

They were first beaten by Tottenham Hotspur, before being humiliated by Crawley Town, a League Two side.

On Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa’s men will take on Brighton & Hove Albion, a club in desperate need of a win.

Brighton are currently 17th, just two points above 18th-placed Fulham, and a loss to Leeds would only pull them further into the mire.

Bielsa’s side are currently 11 points clear of the drop zone, and a run of further defeats could place them in serious trouble.

With the January transfer window now open, the club have been urged to sign a new striker in the form of Diego Costa.

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

The ex-Chelsea striker has left Atletico Madrid on a free transfer and Kevin Phillips believes that the club need a new out-and-out striker to ease the burden on Patrick Bamford.

Indeed, he does not think that Rodrigo has the attributes required to lead the line; the Spaniard has scored just three league goals this term.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Premier League striker believes Costa would be an astute signing.

He said: “(Rodrigo) does not look like a natural striker to me.

“When you watch Patrick Bamford he plays in the width of that 18-yard box and holds the balls up well.

“Rodrigo is very different. I do not see him as an out-and-out striker. He is better playing from a wider position or just in behind.

“It is an area, if I am Marcelo Bielsa, that I am desperately trying to bring someone in. They need an out-and-out striker who can provide competition for Bamford.

“Diego Costa has been linked with Leeds, if they could pull that off it would be a masterstroke. Someone of that ilk, who knows that role, would be ideal. It does not look comfortable for Rodrigo.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yes, absolutely.

Costa is an exceptional talent and he has the proven Premier League pedigree Leeds need.

He has won the title twice and scored a total of 58 goals in 120 games for the Blues.

His star has somewhat waned in recent seasons; his move to Atletico yielded just 12 league goals in four seasons.

But he has a chip on his shoulder and is exactly the kind of player Bielsa’s side should be looking to recruit.

News Now - Sport News