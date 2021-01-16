Hafthor Bjornsson made his long-awaited boxing debut on Friday night in Dubai.

The 2018 winner of the World's Strongest Man has made the move to boxing in recent months after agreeing to fight his former strongman rival Eddie 'The Beast' Hall in September of this year.

An exact date and venue have yet to be confirmed, but there's already significant interest surrounding what is being slated as 'the heaviest boxing match in history'.

Hall vs Bjornsson

And although pad work and sparring footage from the Game of Thrones Star has long since been available, we're yet to see 'Thor' exchanging leather in the same way we have his English rival.

While Hall competed in a charity boxing match as long as eight years ago, Bjornsson is coming into the bout with significantly less experience but appears to be playing catch-up in 2021.

That's because the Icelandic icon stepped between the ropes for an exhibition fight with Irishman Steven Ward earlier this week, though the result was only announced on Saturday night.

Bjornsson's boxing debut

Astonishingly, 'Thor' weighed in at a gigantic 24 stone for the three-round contest, which is 10 stone heavier than his opponent, albeit the culmination of more than eight stone of weight loss.

But for all the extra pounds, Bjornsson looked more agile than expected and competently exchanged with his cruiserweight opponent, landing a strong right hand in the second round.

However, things swung in Ward's favour during the third round, ensuring that Bjornsson was bloodied when the final bell rang, leaving the destiny of the fight in the hands of the judges.

Highlights of Bjornsson's fight

The result? Well, there were no winners or losers in the United Arab Emirates as the hands of both fighters were lifted, ensuring that Bjornsson's first foray into boxing ended in a draw.

But if you're not satisfied with such a lukewarm result, then it could be worth your time to score it yourselves, so be sure to check out the highlights of Bjornsson vs Ward down below:

Bjornsson starts with a draw

There are certainly the foundations of Bjornsson to show his boxing repertoire in the fight with Hall, even if his technical ability, unsurprisingly, falls comfortably short of the top professionals.

According to The Sun, 'Thor' reacted by saying: "I have huge respect for this sport. This is just the beginning. I will be in the best shape of my life in September this year...and I will knock Eddie Hall OUT."

As for Ward, the Irishman said: “What a night. The exhibition is over and big Thor hits like a horse.

“But it was great. It was quite exciting. It was a great set-up and it was class having a crowd finally back watching boxing. I never expected Thor to be that fit.”

So, there are certainly positive signs for Bjornsson and the importance of getting rounds in the bank can't be underestimated, but whether or not he'll able to topple 'The Beast' in September remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News