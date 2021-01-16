Barcelona man sets conditions for possible Arsenal move - report

Arsenal have goalkeeper problems.

While Bernd Leno is the undisputed first-choice, it seems that there is a lack of faith in the options behind him.

Alex Runarsson was signed in the summer but he has roundly failed to make a significant impression.

While he has played five times in all competitions, four times in the Europa League and once in the EFL Cup, he has conceded seven goals, including four against Manchester City and two against Dundalk.

And it has led to talk of a swoop for a new goalkeeper.

Sport Witness carries a report from Mundo Deportivo covering the club’s interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Neto.

It seems that the reports originated in England, though they are not clear on where exactly they have come from.

The report states Arsenal are less than impressed with the performances of the Iceland international, and are eyeing a move for the Brazilian.

Neto is struggling for minutes at Barca and has made just six starts in La Liga this season.

As a result, he is keen to receive assurances that he will play regularly in north London if he is to make the move.

Arsenal are said to be keen to bring him in as back-up to Leno, having sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Arsenal should never have sold Martinez.

This much is clear.

The Villa goalkeeper has impressed considerably since his move to the Midlands, keeping eight clean sheets in the top flight as the club have propelled themselves into European contention.

That they are already considering bringing in a new back-up goalkeeper is a damning indictment on the recruitment and exit strategy.

