Chelsea secured a massive win for their 2020/21 campaign on Saturday night.

Frank Lampard's integrity at Stamford Bridge has been called into question recently after the Blues made a worse start than last season despite having spent over £200 million in the summer.

The west London side won just twice in December; suffering defeats to Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal as well as entering the New Year with a 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

Chelsea's struggling signings

At the heart of that disappointing run of results were complaints about the performances of players that Roman Abramovich had opened his wallet for ahead of the new campaign.

Although Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva have shone, Hakim Ziyech is yet to find his feet in England, Kai Havertz looks void of confidence and chinks are starting to appear in Edouard Mendy's armour.

However, no signing has disappointing more than Timo Werner who, despite arriving on the back of an excellent season at RB Leipzig, has now failed to score in his last 10 Premier League games.

Fulham 0-1 Chelsea

As a result, it was perhaps unsurprising to see that Lampard excluded the £63-million rated German from his starting XI for the must-win trip to Fulham on Saturday night.

The Blues did indeed secure the three points, duly stopping the rot for Lampard, with Antonee Robinson's first-half red card opening the door for Mason Mount to score a winner late on.

However, just moments before Mount rippled the net with his excellent strike, Lampard decided to roll the dice by introducing Werner for the final 15 minutes at Craven Cottage.

Werner's Cottage cameo

And while you might think that a quarter of an hour offers little in the way of opportunity for Werner to make an impact, the 24-year-old made his presence felt during the late exchanges.

But it wasn't necessarily for good reasons with Werner missing a glorious one-on-one chance to put Chelsea 2-0 up, firing comfortably wide of the post as Alphonse Areola closed him down.

In fact, such was the disappointing nature of Werner's performance that a 'highlights' video has been made by Twitter user @seydou91_ that, well, isn't exactly flattering - check it out down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Ah, the Chelsea number nine curse continues.

While, yes, Werner doesn't sport the exact ill-fated squad number, he still inhabits the same position where so many world-class forwards before him have failed to do the business for Chelsea.

Sadly, the early signs indicate that Werner could well follow in the footsteps of Andriy Shevchenko, Radamel Falcao, Alvaro Morata, Fernando Torres and Gonzalo Higuain by struggling to lead the line for the Blues.

Of course, I hope that isn't the case because you only have to look at Werner's form with RB Leipzig to know that he's lethal enough to compete for the European Golden Shoe.

And there's certainly precedent for players struggling in their first season in the Premier League, only to go on and shine afterwards such as Heung-min Son, David de Gea and Fred.

Personally, I'm inclined to be optimistic because - in spite of his recent drought - Werner's eight goals this season still means that he's the club's joint-top goalscorer...

