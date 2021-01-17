Liverpool vs Manchester United is the match in the Premier League.

When the new fixtures are released every summer, you can rest assured that thousands of fans are thumbing down the list to see when the two juggernauts of English football are due to lock horns.

And amongst all the carnage of the 2020/21 campaign, it's astonishing that we've made it into the New Year and almost halfway through the season without our fix of Liverpool vs United.

Liverpool vs Man Utd

And although the clash of north-west rivals always attracts huge interest regardless of their league positions, you'd be crazy to deny that this weekend's meeting doesn't carry additional importance.

That's because United and Liverpool entered the current game-week in first and second place respectively, emerging as the early frontrunners to be crowned champions of England.

Now, I think we can all agree that Liverpool are more favoured to achieve what they did last season and their unbeaten league run at Anfield is fast-approaching a rather astonishing four years.

Massive game at Anfield

But make no mistake that United's recent form is no fluke with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men having only lost three times in the league since the January signing of Bruno Fernandes.

That being said, though, their Portuguese talisman is yet to face the Premier League champions and might have to produce his latest masterclass in order to upset the applecart.

So, yes, it's fair to say there are plenty of plotlines coming into the clash on Merseyside and we're unabashedly waiting around for kick-off like giddy children.

I'm pretty sure we're not alone in feeling like that, though and some supporters have been coming up with unique ways to get themselves hyped for the biggest game of the league season so far.

Incredible fan trailers

However, we're not sure we've seen any better than a fantastically edited trailer from Twitter user @ctrfootbalI, which has garnered more than 600 retweets and 3,000 'likes' at the time of writing.

Set to John Williams' suitably epic 'Duel of the Fates' score for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (Episode I), we're inclined to think it will give even the most stoic of supporters goosebumps.

In other words, get watching down below and don't blame us if you become uncontrollably excited because of it.

And it's fair to say fans were drooling over the captivating video with replies ranging from: 'This is unbelievable', 'This is sooo cold', 'This is sooo sick man', 'Cold af man', 'Love this' and 'Great work'.

Another brilliant trailer

But if that's not enough, then there's yet another trailer that has been going viral from Twitter user @WholeLottaLyes in collaboration with @EPLComps that you can also check out here:

This, too, proved to be a hit with fans on Twitter who replied with comments including 'This is unreal lads, absolutely smashed it', 'Unreal video, felt like a movie' and 'My God, you outdo yourself every. Single. Time.'

Hyped yet?

You've got to tip your hat to these online content creators because they sure know how to create hype.

Sadly, Liverpool vs United, particularly at Anfield, has actually proven to be a little underwhelming in recent years, but let's all keep our fingers crossed that the added stakes up the entertainment.

Besides, if Solskjaer really lets loose and sticks it at the front door of Liverpool, then we can expect a firework show that could decide the destination of the Premier League title come May.

1 of 20 Who is the top scorer from Liverpool and Man United's Premier League meetings? Luis Suarez Wayne Rooney Steven Gerrard Ryan Giggs

