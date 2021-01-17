Max Holloway proved that he is still one of the best fighters on the planet at UFC Fight Island 7 on Saturday night, but his opponent Calvin Kattar also showed that he is one toughest men in the sport.

Holloway and Kattar each received a $50,000 'Fight of the Night' bonus for their efforts in the five-round main event.

Usually this honour goes to a bout on the card that is highly entertaining - and competitive.

However, there was little that was competitive about Holloway's complete 25-minute mauling of Kattar at Etihad Arena.

What was impressive, though, was the fact that Kattar saw the final horn at all. There were multiple times during the one-sided beatdown that Kattar could - and perhaps should - have been pulled out of the fight.

With that said, to his credit, the 32-year-old American kept on trying to turn the tide.

A clip from the fourth-round uploaded to BT Sport's UFC Twitter account demonstrates just how much heart Kattar showed during the contest.

With two minutes gone in the round, Holloway began to really pressure Kattar against the fence and seemed on the verge of stopping his opponent.

Landing at will with both shots to the body as well as nasty elbows to the head, the finish appeared inevitable.

"Calvin Kattar, like a house of cards he's gonna come down in a second," exclaimed UFC commentator Dan Hardy from Octagonside. Kattar, however, did not fall as predicted.

Referee Herb Dean was paying close attention to the action, mindful that an already bloodied Kattar had taken plenty of punishment.

Few could have reasonably argued had Dean decided to call a halt to the fight, but Kattar somehow continued to offer resistance to the Holloway onslaught - even attempting to time his own elbow strikes to hurt the Hawaiian.

"Calvin Kattar is as tough as they come," stated Daniel Cormier excitedly. That Kattar survived Holloway teeing off on him in such a fashion was nothing short of miraculous - and the UFC announce team showed their admiration for his bravery.

The fourth-round of the contest was rightly judged to be a 10-8 round on all three scorecards come the end of the fight - and Kattar's efforts were nowhere near enough to prevent him from suffering a fifth career loss.

Despite the result, Kattar deserves immense credit for his resilience on Saturday night. Absorbing a UFC record 445 significant strikes during the bout, the vast majority of fighters would have folded under Holloway's immense pressure.

Every cent of Kattar's $50,000 bonus was well earned this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

