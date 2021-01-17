The need to find a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero has been more apparent than ever at Manchester City this season.

At the time of writing, Pep Guardiola's side have scored the joint fewest goals of any team in the top half of the Premier League.

That's led to a gap opening up between City and those at the top of the table; it's not exactly a cavernous one, but it's enough to have set alarm bells ringing in the boardroom.

Aguero's persistent injuries have limited his appearances to just nine games all season (and that includes the five times he's come off the bench).

A nightmare for Fantasy Premier League managers up and down the country, but an even more critical situation for his actual boss.

Guardiola cannot rely on Gabriel Jesus, who isn't exactly fireproof himself, and that's led to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne being deployed as a false nine on occasion.

It's little surprise then that City are in the market for a new striker.

According to The Telegraph, the club are planning a mammoth £200 million spending spree in the summer as they target a centre-forward, a left-back and a midfielder.

In terms of the former, one name which is mentioned goes without saying - Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

However, the report also states that Romelu Lukaku has been added to that list.

The Belgian's two years at Manchester United would make that a fascinating move if it did transpire.

Lukaku, who has scored 35 goals in 52 games in Serie A with Inter Milan, is currently valued at £81 million by Transfermarkt and it would inevitably take the Nerazzurri some convincing to break up his prolific partnership with Lautaro Martinez.

Antonio Conte recently hailed his improvement since moving to Italy.

"Romelu is a different player to what he was a year ago," he told Sky Sport Italia, via Goal. "I always said in the past he was a rough diamond that I wanted to work with.

It raised eyebrows when United let him go in the first place, especially without bringing in an immediate replacement. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt relying on a sole hit man was hindering the way he wanted the Red Devils to play, with Edinson Cavani playing more of a fringe role.

The 27-year-old could soon find himself welcomed across Manchester, though. It wouldn't match Carlos Tevez for shock factor - the Argentine moved directly between the two clubs (and prompted that provocative 'Welcome to Manchester' banner) but it would certainly be a bold statement from City.

Even if Aguero does end up staying, they will still look to bring in another option. Guardiola will also be scouting around for replacements for Fernandinho and Eric Garcia, both of whom can leave for free this summer.

