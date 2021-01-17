A dejected Timo Werner was seen being consoled by Frank Lampard at the end of Chelsea's 1-0 win over Fulham.

The general mood around the Blues' dressing room will no doubt have been more buoyant after securing a vital three points.

Going into the derby against their west London rivals, Lampard's side were on a run of four defeats in six league games and there was serious talk of the Stamford Bridge icon being sacked.

Yet while the Englishman will be a relieved man today, the same can't be said of Werner. The striker endured another horrorshow after coming off the bench in the 75th minute.

The Germany international spent the rest of the game chasing after his first touch. In front of goal, he looked totally devoid of composure and in short, his confidence looks to be shot to pieces as he notched up his 10th successive league game without a goal.

It was hoped he might have been boosted by scoring against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round - but that wasn't the case.

The major criticism of Lampard, of course, is his decision to use Werner out wide and rarely deploy him in his preferred position in the middle.

Is Lampard getting the best out of him?

Against Morecambe, granted it wasn't his biggest test, yet he was much improved playing centrally.

And so as much as there is pressure on the former RB Leipzig man, Lampard has also (rightly) come in for scrutiny about whether he really is getting the best out of his £47.5 million summer signing.

The 24-year-old is still a talent, there's no doubt about that. His form may simply be put down to his move to a new league and as such, he's still got lots of admirers who have been leaping to his defence through his barren period.

That leads us neatly to a video of Werner which has emerged of his time in the Bundesliga, where he forged his reputation.

Captioned: "Throwback to Werner when he was still freed of Lampard's shackles," it's naturally not complimentary to the Chelsea boss...

But bear with us, Lampard devotees, because it goes some way towards explaining why he isn't giving up on the forward just yet.

Class is permanent, as they say.

News Now - Sport News