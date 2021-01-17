Callum Hudson-Odoi has been in remarkable form for Chelsea recently.

Frankly, it's easy to forget that the England international is still only 20 years old because it feels as though his career at Stamford Bridge has already gone through multiple eras and alterations.

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that his flirtation with Bayern Munich took place two years ago now and there's been plenty of water under the bridge - no pun intended - since then.

Hudson-Odoi's ups and downs

But it's only recently that Hudson-Odoi has started to rediscover the form that made him such a secret weapon under Maurizio Sarri because the 2019/20 campaign was, well, a little disappointing.

Chelsea fans were expecting much more from one of their finest young talents in a season where the likes of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount were given more chances due to the transfer ban.

Sadly, that wasn't the case, though injuries more than played their part and Chelsea's £200 million of spending seems to have done nothing but give Hudson-Odoi an added injection of motivation.

Hudson-Odoi's cameo vs Fulham

With five goals to his name already this season, levelling his career-high total, the Blues starlet has been one of few shining lights for the club in what has been a difficult winter period.

And as a result, there were no shortage of Chelsea fans that were left tearing their hair out when Frank Lampard made the bizarre decision to bench Hudson-Odoi for the trip to Fulham.

Simply put, it was a must-win game for Chelsea and as they failed to make a breakthrough despite Fulham going down to ten men, Hudson-Odoi was introduced for the final 15 minutes.

It proved to be an inspired decision with the £31.5 million-valued forward immediately causing havoc out wide, getting himself involved in the build-up for Mason Mount's 78th-minute winner.

Hudson-Odoi's stunning passes

And although Hudson-Odoi was only on the pitch for a quarter of an hour, he still produced moments of pure quality and they weren't lost on Chelsea fans across Twitter.

That's because a superb video from Twitter user @ChelseaFix of Hudson-Odi's passing to Timo Werner at Craven Cottage has gone viral, amassing more than 7,000 'likes' and 1,200 retweets.

You can check out the fantastic deliveries that Lampard himself would be proud of down below:

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Do you know who those passes remind me of? David Beckham.

Ok, ok, hold your horses, I'm not saying that Hudson-Odoi is up to scratch with a bonafide Premier League legend but let's face it, they are exactly the sort of deliveries that Beckham made a living out of.

There's just something about the way Hudson-Odoi effortlessly shaped his through-balls around the Fulham defence that screamed the Manchester United legend - and we don't say it lightly.

Besides, I've really lost faith with Hudson-Odoi at times over the last 18 months, but I'm always happy to be proven wrong and he's arguably been Chelsea's best player in recent weeks.

For as long as Hakim Ziyech is finding his feet and Christian Pulisic is struggling for consistency, the Blues will need to keep turning to Hudson-Odoi when they want some dynamism in the final third.

But before you even think of claiming that the Chelsea youngster is just a bag of tricks, be sure to remember his glittering cameo at Craven Cottage and the stunning passes that typified it.

