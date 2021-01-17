American MMA fighter Joaquin Buckley was viciously KO’ed by a lethal head kick from his opponent Alessio Di Chirico.

Buckley, 26, was tipped as the favourite going into this clash at UFC Fight Island 7, but he was defeated by Di Chirico in the first round of their middleweight fight.

Joaquin was the winner of UFC’s Knockout of the Year award for 2020, but this time around he may have been on the receiving end of one of the best knockouts in 2021.

Di Chirico, 31, was coming into the clash with an unwanted record of three losses on the spin.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley was going into the bout in great form as he managed two KO victories in his last two fights, one of which being the viral KO of Impa Kasanganay.

The American started the fight full of confidence, as you would expect given his great run of form. He was throwing some good combinations and was clever with his movements.

That was until he walked right into a venomous high kick from his Italian opponent, which sent Buckley straight onto the canvas as he was out cold.

Di Chirico rushed to over finish the fight by landing some strikes on his floored opponent, the referee had no choice but to separate the two fighters as Buckley was completely out of it.

The Italian fighter was filled with joy after his upset victory, as this KO may have ensured his reputation as a UFC fighter.

Despite this huge achievement, Di Chirico was not in a chatty mood after the fight, as he said this to John Anik: "You only interview the winner, it's not right."

He later said this to the media backstage as well: "I don't like how you only speak to the winner."

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News