Three months on from Jordan Pickford's challenge on Virgil van Dijk in the Merseyside derby and it is still a sore point for Liverpool.

Their centre-back shortage has been exacerbated by subsequent injuries to Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

But it's Van Dijk who is missed most dearly as he battles back from a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).

Only time will tell if, come the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp will be looking back at that challenge - for which Pickford went unpunished - and say 'what if?'

The other big question concerning the Dutchman's injury, however, is whether he'll still be the same imperious defender when he comes back.

There have some players, like Michael Owen, who were a shadow of their former selves due to an ACL injury. Others, like Roy Keane, managed to put it behind them and continue to excel at the highest level.

Van Dijk is believed to be slightly ahead of schedule - it was feared his season was over after the draw with Everton - and so there's a chance we could see him in action again before May.

While Klopp has always been hesitant to provide too many updates - lest Van Dijk be under pressure to rush back - the 2019 Ballon d'Or runner-up has now been seen training on grass and kicking a ball. That's a big step forward.

And while 'good news' and 'Dejan Lovren' aren't two couplings which Liverpool fans typically associate with one another, the former Reds centre-back has also posted the following update.

"It was nice to see my former teammate Virgil van Dijk today," Lovren wrote.

"A tough injury he had, but he looks stronger than ever, soon brother you will be on top of your level again."

Recently, footage was also shared of the 29-year-old performing an intense bike workout.

Now let's not get too carried away - but it's great to see Van Dijk building up his fitness regardless.

