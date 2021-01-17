Irish superstar Conor McGregor has responded on Twitter to Max Holloway’s big mid-bout claim of “I’m the best boxer in the UFC”.

Max Holloway stormed to victory in his clash with Calvin Kattar on Saturday, winning the bout by a unanimous judges decision.

During his fight with Kattar, Holloway chatted to the commentary team, as he dropped his fists while dodging a series of strikes from his opponent, and shouted “I’m the best boxer in the UFC" at the commentary team.

As you would expect, the clip of this incredible chain of events went viral on Twitter only moments after the bout, and of course, the Notorious Conor McGregor had something to say about this.

McGregor, who is widely regarded by many as the greatest striker in UFC history, retweeted this clip with the simple caption “Lol” attached to the clip.

McGregor, 32, defeated Holloway back in 2013 in his second fight in the UFC via a unanimous decision.

Both fighters have since gone on to achieve great feats in the UFC, having each held the UFC featherweight championship while McGregor also achieved success through winning the lightweight title as well.

This stunning victory was Holloway’s first win since July 2019, and he backed up his claims as he repeatedly landed some vicious strikes on his opponent.

The American fighter also set a new UFC record, as he landed 445 significant strikes on Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7.

At one point in the clash, the commentary team even compared Holloway to the Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, which shows you how sharp the American was looking in this fight.

Despite his heroic efforts however, it’s clear to all that Conor McGregor was not impressed by his performance.

Holloway and McGregor are believed to have mutual respect for each other, but Holloway said he would gladly step in for the Irishman’s next opponent Dustin Poirier should he need to withdraw from UFC 257.

"If anything happens, Dana [White] knows my number and he can hit me up," said a fired Max Holloway after his super display.

