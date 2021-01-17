Tottenham Hotspur knew anything less than victory at Sheffield United would be an unmitigated disaster on Sunday afternoon.

Ever since the North London Derby win over Arsenal, Spurs have been struggling in the Premier League, slowly shedding their tag as title contenders with just one win in six games.

But there could be no finer antidote for that downturn than facing a team on course to become one of the worst in Premier League history in the form of Chris Wilder's Sheffield United.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

It wasn't until a few days ago that the Blades had even won a league game this season, giving them some hope of breaking Derby County's record low points tally from the 2007/08 season.

But it looks unlikely that they'll move any closer to that against Tottenham this afternoon as they found themselves 3-1 down at Bramall Lane during the early exchanges of the second-half.

And Tottenham's third goal came in spectacular fashion with Tanguy Ndombele reminding Jose Mourinho exactly why he showed so much more faith in him for the 2020/21 campaign.

Ndombele's outrageous finish

The French midfielder display remarkable vision when the ball was played towards him in the penalty area, seemingly being shepherded out of play, only to produce an outrageous lob.

And as the ball duly floated its way over Aaron Ramsdale and into the far bottom corner, it made for one of the Premier League goals of the season. Take a look at the glorious finish down below:

What a hit, son, what a hit - they don't come much better than that.

A crucial goal for Spurs

On paper, you'd be rolling your eyes at the idea of Ndombele shooting from such a tight angle while being closed down by defenders, especially when he'd only scored five times for Spurs beforehand.

But whatever compelled him to try worked a treat because it perfectly responded to a David McGoldrick strike that had threatened to put the Blades back in the game three minutes earlier.

And as a result, Spurs look destined to right the wrongs of their poor recent form, perhaps reviving their hopes of the title in the process. Besides, if Ndombele can score that, anything is possible.

News Now - Sport News