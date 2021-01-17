Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players in Manchester United history.

If nothing else, the Premier League legend will endure in the club's history books as their all-time record goalscorer, finding the net on an astonishing 253 occasions in the famous red jersey.

That quarter-millennium of strikes included his iconic bicycle kick against Manchester City, halfway line strike at West Ham United and no less than eight hat-tricks to boot.

Rooney's legendary Man Utd career

And while, yes, Rooney will also be fondly remembered for his contributions for Everton, DC United and Derby County, it's ultimately his time with United that will be recalled most often.

Besides, Rooney spent the vast majority of his club career at the 'Theatre of Dreams', spending 13 years with the Red Devils and making a total of 559 first-team appearances.

Considering most of those outings came under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, that inevitably meant an avalanche of silverware, but also a conveyor belt of world-class players.

Rooney's world-class teammates

In other words, Rooney happened to share the United dressing room with some of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen.

As a result, when Rooney was asked to name his all-time United XI from his former teammates at the club, it couldn't have been a tougher ask with so many top players vying for contention.

We are, after all, talking about a player who was an integral part of squads that won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, the FA Cup, Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Rooney's ultimate Man Utd XI

So, in celebration of Rooney's playing career in the wake of his retirement, taking on the role of manager at Derby, we're looking back on the XI that he selected with talkSPORT last year.

Naturally, some of the choices are pretty obvious, but given the long line of quality at United, there must have been a number of tough calls along the way for 'Wazza'. Check out the XI here:

United's greatest ever teammate

What a team. It's crazy to think that United were lining up week in, week out with many of those players less than a decade ago, hoarding Premier League titles like they were going out of fashion.

But of all those players that Rooney picked alongside him, do you know which one he considers to be the best of the best? Well, he actually revealed that very fact to United's podcast in 2020.

According to the Mirror, Rooney answered: "Scholesy, I think, obviously Ronaldo has gone on, him and Messi, to probably be the best two players to ever play the game.

"But I just think at the time, Scholesy was brilliant. The things he could do with the ball, he obviously weren’t the quickest but he was so sharp you couldn’t get near him.

"I remember knowing that at the back end of my career I’d be going back into midfield so I was almost studying him and watching him in training and games."

Pretty high praise from Rooney, it must be said, so the idea of Scholes pulling the strings in that United XI that caused so much havoc once again is nothing short of footballing poetry.

