WrestleMania is the biggest event in every WWE fan’s calendar and rightly so.

With that in mind, WWE have made a huge announcement regarding this year’s event, as well as the schedule for the event moving forward.

This year’s show WrestleMania 37 is to be held over two nights, just like WrestleMania 36 last year, while WrestleMania 38 and 39 will return to being the regular one-night spectacles.

WWE have revealed during a newsroom report style video hosted by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon that Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida will host ‘The Grandest Stage Of Them All’.

None other than Roman Reigns and his manager Paul Hayman confirmed this. This was meant to be the original venue for last year’s WrestleMania 36 event.

Subsequently, in the same video, SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks announced that WrestleMania 38 in 2022 would be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington/Dallas, Texas.

The AT&T Stadium had previously hosted WrestleMania 32 back in 2016, which featured Roman Reigns dethroning Triple H to become WWE Champion and Undertaker defeating Shane McMahon inside in a Hell in The Cell match.

The video finally switched to John Cena on the red carpet in Hollywood, who revealed that WrestleMania 39 in 2023 is to be hosted at the So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This was meant to be the original venue for this year’s WrestleMania, but due to capacity restrictions, WWE had to make alterations.

Talking about the WrestleMania venues, the WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said: “On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Governor DeSantis, Mayor Castor, Mayor Williams and Mayor Butts for their graciousness and flexibility in what was a collaborative effort to bring the next three WrestleManias to these iconic stadiums in their world-class cities.”

While Florida governor Ron Desantis added: “Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium. Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs.

"WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year.”

