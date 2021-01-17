Juventus and Inter Milan will play out a huge Serie A clash on Sunday evening.

The two sides enter the game with both teams chasing AC Milan at the top of the table.

Inter are three points behind their fierce rivals, while Juventus are a further four points back.

It's crucial for both sides that they win and keep the pressure on Stefano Pioli's men.

The two players that will have a massive say in the game's result are Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

Ronaldo, now 35, has been brilliant once again this season.

The Portuguese legend sits on top of the Serie A top scorer charts with 15 goals in 13 games.

Lukaku has been prolific, too, having notched 12 times in 16 games.

One man who will be watching the game with a keen eye is former Italy international, Roberto Boninsegna.

Boninsegna made 22 appearances for his country and featured for both Inter and Juventus during his career.

He has praised Lukaku and Ronaldo, but he has claimed that the former is more 'decisive'.

“The only Inter player who made things difficult for the Fiorentina defence was Lukaku, who had just returned," he told Tutto Juve, per talkSPORT.

“[They are a] Beautiful duo, Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo. I think Lukaku is a more decisive player, it’s indisputable.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was a great player but I think he’s declining a little bit."

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

A bit of a bold claim from Boninsegna.

Let's get one thing straight, both players are absolutely sublime and are among the best strikers in the world.

But it might be a bit of a stretch to say that Lukaku is more decisive, especially when Ronaldo has outscored him having played fewer games.

Ronaldo may be on the decline, yes, but that's expected given he is a month away from his 26th birthday.

But, despite his age, he remains arguably the greatest goal scorer in the world. Lukaku is great, but is he up there with Ronaldo? Not yet.

