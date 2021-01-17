Aston Villa news: Journalist reveals club preparing bid for Morgan Sanson

Aston Villa are reportedly aiming to table a January offer for Marseille's Morgan Sanson this month.

Dean Smith is blessed with a plethora of fine options in his midfield ranks with the likes of John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba and Conor Hourihane at his disposal, but it seems the Villa manager is not totally content with his current roster.

That Villa are looking to recruit while they're strong is indicative of their lofty aspirations this season as they look to consolidate their position and spring a surprise challenge for a place in Europe.

According to Julien Maynard, who is a journalist from French media outlet Telefoot, Villa are preparing a January offer for Sanson having monitored the midfielder for a number of months already.

The 26-year-old all-action midfielder has showcased his attacking intent by bagging two goals and three assists in 11 Ligue 1 outings this season, while his return of 1.9 tackles per game attests to his defensive bite.

Though the prospect of a move to Villa Park will certainly carry a notable weight of appeal in the midst of an impressive season for the Midlands club, Sanson is harbouring sizable ambitions of his own.

Indeed, Marseille form part of a cluster of sides who are aiming to knock Paris Saint-Germain off their perch this season and that could conceivably serve as an obstacle for Villa in their pursuit.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

The kaleidoscopic nature of the Premier League this season has revealed just how competitive the division is becoming.

Plenty of clubs, including Villa, are staking their claims for a place in the top six, and it's easy to see why when outfits that don't typically form part of the established elite harbour such grand ambitions in the transfer market.

Sanson is a serious player, one who was even touted as a replacement for Tottenham Hotspur's £63m club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele in June 2020 prior to the Frenchman's renaissance under Jose Mourinho in the current campaign.

With a total return of 25 goals and 22 assists during his time at Marseille, there's no doubt Smith would be adding an extra goal threat to a squad that's come a long way since their dance with relegation in 2020.

Perhaps a signing of Sanson's calibre will convince Jack Grealish to snub any advances for his services in the summer, or perhaps the French midfielder will be expected to fill the talisman's void next season.

News Now - Sport News