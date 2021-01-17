Leicester City news: James Justin labelled an 'intriguing option' for Gareth Southgate

Leicester City continued to cement their title credentials on Saturday evening with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side extended their unbeaten run to five games in the process against a side who have earned plenty of admirers while exceeding expectations this season.

There were plenty of outstanding individual performances to note as Leicester's English pairing of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes stole the headlines with a goal a piece.

Both Maddison and Barnes are outside contenders to earn selection for Gareth Southgate's England squad at Euro 2021, but they are not the only players with serious credentials.

Indeed, James Justin's rise has made him a dark horse contender, and that's a point Sky Sports journalist Ben Grounds was eager to make in his post-match analysis.

"James Justin has been a revelation this season both at right-back and on the left as he has been deployed more regularly," Grounds said, before later going on to add: "With so much competition at right-back, Justin's versatility on the left flank makes him an intriguing prospect for the next meet up in March."

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Just when England thought they had enough high quality right-backs to fill an entire starting XI, Justin decided to emerge on the scene.

The 22-year-old has been in impeccable form in both full-back positions for the Foxes this season, and his ability to seamless adapt at left-back despite being naturally right-footed has been particularly impressive.

While Southgate has myriad options to choose from on the right hand side of his defence, he is markedly less stocked on the opposite flank.

Ben Chilwell looks a shoe-in for England's left-back berth but, as Grounds alludes, there is an opportunity for Justin to stake his claim as a versatile squad option ahead of Euro 2021.

It will be intriguing to see if the 50-year-old manager agrees when he announces his next Three Lions squad.

