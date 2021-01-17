Manchester United travelled to Anfield full of confidence on Sunday afternoon ahead of their eagerly-anticipated Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were unbeaten at home in the league since April 2017 - a staggering run spanning 67 games - but came into this fixture behind their fierce rivals in the Premier League table.

However, it was Liverpool who dominated the opening exchanges at Anfield following a cagey start.

Thiago ran the game from midfield while the visitors struggled to get out of their own half.

Man Utd failed to register a single shot inside the opening half-hour but came close to breaking the deadlock through Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder, who was handed the Premier League’s Player of the Month award for the fourth time earlier this week, hit a free-kick narrowly wide of Alisson’s post.

The two sides went into half-time level; however, Liverpool fans were fuming with referee Paul Tierney for blowing his whistle while Sadio Mane was through on goal.

Sky Sports’ clock showed that several seconds were remaining before the one additional minute of stoppage-time had been completed.

Watch the footage here…

Thiago’s reaction said it all…

Here’s how Liverpool fans and journalists have reacted…

Per Julien Laurens, who was at Anfield, Klopp reacted by clapping Tierney - presumably in a sarcastic manner - for blowing his whistle before Mane had been allowed to shoot.

You can watch Klopp's reaction here...

With the match delicately poised, how important might that moment be?

1 of 25 Can you name this obscure former Premier League player? Emile Mpenza Aleksey Smertin Paul Stalteri Jesper Blomqvist

News Now - Sport News