There was so much anticipation for the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The game was of the utmost importance for both sides given their positions in the table.

Going into the game at Anfield, United were sitting pretty in first and had a three point advantage over Liverpool.

The match had the potential to be a cracker. The first half was a bit of a let-down, though.

United sat back and allowed Liverpool to have the majority of the ball.

Jurgen Klopp's side had a number of shots but failed to threaten David de Gea's goal.

United actually went closest to breaking the deadlock, with Bruno Fernandes seeing a free-kick go narrowly wide.

Neither side were able to find a goal and the scores were level going into half-time.

There was some controversy at the end of the half, though.

Liverpool thought they were through on goal when Sadio Mane ran on to Thiago's through-ball.

But, despite there being a few seconds left of added time, referee Paul Tierney blew his whistle to call an end to the half.

Thiago looked in disbelief, while Klopp raged and sarcastically clapped Tierney.

The second half was a little more exciting and United had the first clear-cut chance of the game with 15 minutes remaining.

Luke Shaw made his way to the by-line and his cut-back found an unmarked Fernandes.

The Portuguese was just six yards out but he saw his effort well saved by Alisson Becker.

Shortly after, Thiago had a fierce 25-yard effort well saved by De Gea.

Alisson then pulled off another fantastic save in the 83rd minute.

The ball fortuitously found its way to Paul Pogba, who had the goal at his mercy.

But Alisson stood tall and he managed to keep out the Frenchman's well-struck shot.

That was the last real chance of the game and so the teams shared the spoils.

Liverpool will have their brilliant goalkeeper to thank for helping them get a point.

Man United remain top of the Premier League with 37 points from their opening 18 games.

Liverpool are three points further back in third.

News Now - Sport News